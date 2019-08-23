Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence Church
Whitwell
Thomas Colohan Notice
COLOHAN Thomas Patrick
(Tom) Aged 83 years of Station Road, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Calow Hospital, Chesterfield on Sunday
18th August 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 1pm at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Ashgate Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
