COLOHAN Thomas Patrick
(Tom) Aged 83 years of Station Road, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Calow Hospital, Chesterfield on Sunday
18th August 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 1pm at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Ashgate Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019