Sylvia Naylor Notice
NAYLOR Sylvia May Aged 88 years from North Wheatley.
Died on 2nd March 2019 in Victoria Care Home, Worksop, peacefully with family by her side.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th March 2019 in Babworth Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please with donations to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance gratefully received.
For all further enquiries please contact: Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
