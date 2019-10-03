|
|
|
Darby Steven
1950-2019 Unexpectedly and
sadly passed away on
Friday 13th September having lived with prostate cancer for 18 months.
A true family man who was loved and respected by everyone whose life he touched, both personal and professional.
The Service of Thanksgiving for Steve's life will take place at St Marys Church Stow on Tuesday 8th October at 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers would be gratefully received and will be shared between 3 charities close to Steve's heart. Cancer Research UK,
Cystic Fibrosis and Greenpeace.
C/O J.E. Thurlby Funeral Director, Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF. 788312
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 3, 2019