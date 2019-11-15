|
BUCKLE Stephen Frederick Aged 64 years,
of Garside Street, Worksop.
Passed away peacefully at
Bassetlaw Hospital
on Thursday 31st October 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 20th November 2019
at 1pm at Christ Church, Worksop, followed by a committal at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research UK.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543 or 01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019