Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Worksop
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Buckle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Buckle

Notice Condolences

Stephen Buckle Notice
BUCKLE Stephen Frederick Aged 64 years,
of Garside Street, Worksop.

Passed away peacefully at
Bassetlaw Hospital
on Thursday 31st October 2019.

Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 20th November 2019
at 1pm at Christ Church, Worksop, followed by a committal at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research UK.

For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543 or 01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -