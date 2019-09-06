|
GOSNEY Shirley Aged 59 years of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away suddenly on
13th August 2019 and will be sadly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
12 Noon on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Barnby Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation to the ITU or Childrens ward at Bassetlaw Hospital will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop, Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019