Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30
St. Luke's Church
Shireoaks
Shirley Ekin Notice
EKIN Shirley
(née Wheatley) Passed away in Northern General Hospital on 18th May 2019,
aged 84 years.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 5th June 2019
in St. Luke's Church, Shireoaks at 10.30am followed by burial in Churchyard. All flowers most welcome with donations to British Heart Foundation gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 31, 2019
