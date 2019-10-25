Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00
St Swithuns Church
Sharon Thompson Notice
Thompson Sharon Jill Aged 61 years, of Worksop,
formerly of Retford.
A loving Mum, special Grandma, Sister and friend passed away peacefully after a long illness on 19th October 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 1st November 2019 at St Swithuns Church, Retford followed by interment in Retford Cemetery.
All are welcome to celebrate Sharon's life at Church, however, the burial afterwards is to be a private service so please respect the families wishes. Immediate family flowers only please, white or cream, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
for the Melanoma UK will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
