Freeman Daynes Funeral Directors
1 Church Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1JG
01246 278910
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
Babworth Crematorium
Retford
Sharon Glencross Notice
Glencross Sharon
(nee Mottishaw / Daynes) Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th September 2019,
aged 56 years.
A loving wife, mum and sister, devoted grandma and dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Babworth Crematorium, Retford
on Tuesday 15th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations in lieu of
flowers will be gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK in memory of Sharon.
Please wear some colour.
Donations and enquiries to
Freeman Daynes Funeral Services
1 Church Street
Brimington
Chesterfield
S43 1JG Tel: 01246 278910
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
