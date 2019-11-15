|
|
|
Elliott Ruth
née Ruthie Mallaby Aged 81 years, of Carlton In Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019 and will be
greatly missed by her husband
and all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will
take place at 10.30am on
Wednesday 20th November 2019 at
St Johns Church, Carlton In Lindrick followed by interment in
Carlton In Lindrick Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019