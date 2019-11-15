Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elliott

Notice Condolences

Ruth Elliott Notice
Elliott Ruth
née Ruthie Mallaby Aged 81 years, of Carlton In Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019 and will be
greatly missed by her husband
and all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will
take place at 10.30am on
Wednesday 20th November 2019 at
St Johns Church, Carlton In Lindrick followed by interment in
Carlton In Lindrick Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -