Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Roy Edwards Notice
Edwards Roy Aged 85 years, of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on 5th July 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 29th July 2019 at Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer's Research will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 19, 2019
