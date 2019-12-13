|
|
|
Foster Rosemary 'Rosie' Aged 77 years of Worksop
Passed away peacefully on
5th December 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 19th December 2019 at Christ Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation to British Polio Fellowship will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019