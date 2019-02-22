Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
13:00
Christchurch
Worksop
Robert Parnell Notice
Parnell Robert Ernest
'Bob' Aged 94 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
10th February 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all his loving family.
His funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday 28th February 2019 at Christchurch, Worksop followed by interment at Retford Cemetery. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
