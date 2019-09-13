|
|
|
Hugill Robert 'Bob' Aged 83 years of Carlton in Lindrick
Passed away peacefully on
2nd September 2019
and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1pm on Friday 20th September 2019
at Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Dementia UK
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019