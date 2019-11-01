|
|
|
HAYSTEAD Robert Dryden
(Bob) Aged 83 years
of Duke Street, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 17th October 2019.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 7th November 2019 at 11.30am at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between
Guide Dogs For The Blind & Dogs Trust.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909 720543 or 01909 721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019