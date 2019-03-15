Resources More Obituaries for Rob Matthews Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rob Matthews

1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences Mr Rob Matthews, of Dinnington, was a unique and special man who spent most of his life in Dinnington.

He was born on May 3, 1965, and died tragically on January 13, 2019, while working on his latest venture a bespoke Camper Van.

His father Bob Matthews was the village sergeant of Dinnington from 1968, a true gentleman and a very respected member of the community. His mother Liz was a dinner lady at a local school, worked on the market and in their jewellery shop on Dinnington's Main Street.

Rob shared many hours working with his parents and after going to Granville College worked by their side.

Rob made his parents very proud and at the age of 16 years bought an E-type Jaguar to restore and painstakingly restored every nut and bolt. It took years of dedication, talent and craftsmanship and I hope it will still be a talking point for years to come.

Rob's real passion was van sales and so it was that South Yorkshire Van Sales was born, initially based at his home and later locating at the yard at Thropham.

Rob never gave in and continually fought through the recession to succeed and worked extremely hard to achieve his dreams for an easier life and holidays in Cornwall.

Rob took his final journey on February 5 at Babworth Crematorium. It was wonderful to see so many friends, he would have been impressed.

Rob will be reunited with his parents at Dinnington Park Cemetery.

