Watkins Rita June
'June' Aged 88 years, of Worksop.
Passed away suddenly but
peacefully on 24th May 2019,
and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 12th June 2019,
at Christ Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
