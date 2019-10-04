Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
13:30
St Johns Church
Carlton in Lindrick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhona Hillam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhona Hillam

Notice Condolences

Rhona Hillam Notice
Hillam Rhona Aged 83 years, of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd September 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Greenacres Care Home will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.