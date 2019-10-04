|
|
|
Hillam Rhona Aged 83 years, of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd September 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Greenacres Care Home will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019