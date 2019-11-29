Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Lloyd

Notice Condolences

Reuben Lloyd Notice
Lloyd Reuben Aged 92 years of Worksop.
A special Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad passed away
peacefully on 22nd November 2019, and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 6th December 2019
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Cancer Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -