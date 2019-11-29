|
Lloyd Reuben Aged 92 years of Worksop.
A special Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad passed away
peacefully on 22nd November 2019, and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 6th December 2019
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Cancer Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019