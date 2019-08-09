|
|
|
PYWELL Ralph Of Worksop
Passed away on
26th July 2019, aged 88.
A beloved Husband to the late Lena, Dad, Grandad & Friend who will
be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 13th August, Babworth Crematorium at 1:00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Bassetlaw Hospital's C1 Ward.
A special 'Thank You' to all the staff
on the ward who looked after Ralph.
The family would like to invite everyone back to The Shireoaks Inn after the funeral, for light refreshments and
to share fond memories of Ralph.
All funeral enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop
01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019