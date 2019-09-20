|
|
|
WAGSTAFF Phillip Aged 77 years, of Osberton, Worksop.
Beloved Husband of Susan,
special Dad to Helen and much loved Grandad to Millie and George.
Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Monday 30th September 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Anyone wishing to make a donation for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice will be gratefully received.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019