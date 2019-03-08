Resources More Obituaries for Philip Bailey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Bailey

Notice Bailey Philip John Philip's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for messages of sympathy

and support at this bad time .

To Dave Gough of St Annes Church

for his words and service.

To Dolby Funeral Services

who went above and beyond

for our family at this hard time,

we cannot thank them enough.

We raised £320 for Cancer Research, thanks to everyone who donated.

We would like to thank Ward C1 for there care of Philip. Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019