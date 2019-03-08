Home

Bailey Philip John Philip's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for messages of sympathy
and support at this bad time .
To Dave Gough of St Annes Church
for his words and service.
To Dolby Funeral Services
who went above and beyond
for our family at this hard time,
we cannot thank them enough.
We raised £320 for Cancer Research, thanks to everyone who donated.
We would like to thank Ward C1 for there care of Philip.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
