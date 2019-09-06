|
|
|
SANDERSON Peter Peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 17th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
Peter, late of Westwood
Residential Home, was a dear
brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 18th September, 12pm at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe DN17 1SP. Family flowers only please. Donations in Peter's memory will go to Cats Protection League and may be made following the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe
N. Lincs DN15 6PN Tel (01724) 280082
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019