Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Naylor Funeral Directors
Comforts Avenue
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN15 6PN
01724 280082
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe DN17 1SP
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Sanderson

Notice Condolences

Peter Sanderson Notice
SANDERSON Peter Peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 17th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
Peter, late of Westwood
Residential Home, was a dear
brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 18th September, 12pm at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe DN17 1SP. Family flowers only please. Donations in Peter's memory will go to Cats Protection League and may be made following the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe
N. Lincs DN15 6PN Tel (01724) 280082
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.