Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
Babworth Crematorium
Notice

Peter Fenwick Notice
Fenwick Peter John Aged 67 years, of Worksop.
Loving husband of Angela, passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2019
and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate his
life will take place at 1pm on
Thursday 7th March 2019 at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to
Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
