Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
Babworth Crematorium
Pauline Slaney Notice
SLANEY Pauline Mary Passed away peacefully at the Farthings Residential Care Home
on 5th February 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Keith,
dearest mother of Suzy, Liz and the
late Sarah and loving granny to Clara.
Funeral service to be held at
Babworth Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 12noon and afterwards at West Retford Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations to British Heart Foundation via the family.
Further enquiries to
Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
