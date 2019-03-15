Mrs Patricia Margaret Bonser, of Shakespeare Avenue, Creswell, passed away at home on January 10, 2019, aged 75.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband Keith Bonser in 2011. She leaves daughters Karen and Alison, sons Iain and Stuart, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Patricia was born in Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, and was a local resident all her life.

She was a housewife who was devoted to her children. Patricia loved her garden and feeding the birds that came into it, she enjoyed fresh flowers.

The burial service, conducted by the Reverend David Hull, took place at Skinner Street, Creswell, on February 1, 2019.

Mourners were, N.Jacklin; D.Newbold (rep P.Newbold), M.and B.Whealey, Mr and Mrs M.Beech, Mr M.Wilson: Mrs M.Ballwin (rep Mr and Mrs Turner), J.McAughey, T.Phillips, L.Phillips, S.Genders, J.Genders, J.and B.Cash, J.Cotton, Louise, Sharon (rep Mrs J.Smith, Mrs I.Wilkinson), Mr B.Bennett, Mr and Mrs R.Burrows, C.Thomas; D.Lee (rep Old Comrades Social Club), E.Green, S.Kerry, C.Morgan, Mr and Mrs N.F.Jackson, T.Wood, S.Bedford, B.Searstan, K.Cook, M.Cook, K.Fisher, R.Cook, Mr and Mrs A.Bonser, Mrs J.Bonser, Mr N.Russan, Mrs S.Hearnshaw, Mr K.Hearnshaw, Mr and Mrs G.Beeston, Mr and Mrs P.Booker, Mr and Mrs A.Bowler, Mr and Mrs D, Griffiths, Mr and Mrs W.German, Mrs J.Hallam, P.Beech, L.Beech, A.Beech, M.Beech, Mr and Mrs A.J.Fidler, T.Leusby, P.Rust, P.M.Whyles, J.Dingwall; Mr and Mrs W.G. Spooner (rep Comrades S,C), Mrs B.Morris; Mr C.and Mrs S. Bedford (rep C.Searston); Mara (rep Take 2), C.Spar, Sandra, D.Cotton, Mr K.R.Jones, Mrs R. Turner (rep Lorraine and Lisa), J,Buntan, A.Whyles, K.Whyles, G.Searston, J.Stokes, N.and J.Jackson, Mr and Mrs M.Colbert. Z.Ebbs, L.Beech.

