ABBOTT Patricia Eileen
"Pat" Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 9th June,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Roger Abbott, and mother of Kate, Hannah and Tamsin.
The funeral will take place at Babworth Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 4pm followed by a celebration of life at The White Lion, Park Street, Worksop afterwards.
Family flowers only and donations
to Ashley Care Home, a plate will
be available at the service.
All enquiries to Robert Priest, Hardy Street, Worksop. Tel: 01909 530880
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
