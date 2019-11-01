Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Norma Hooley Notice
HOOLEY Norma Aged 79 years, of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2019, and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 7th November 2019, at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
