Muriel Hibbard

Muriel Hibbard Notice
HIBBARD Muriel Eva Aged 99 years of Hollybank Nursing Home, Creswell
(formerly of Mill Lane,Whitwell).
Passed away peacefully at Hollybank
on Sunday 26th May 2019.
Predeceased by husband Arthur & daughter Linda. Eva leaves behind son Roger, sister Beryl, 6 grandchildren,
8 great-grandchildren &
8 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 14th June 2019 at 11.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Resident Fund at Hollybank.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
