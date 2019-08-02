|
WATKINSON Michelle Ceridwen Aged 59 years.
Passed away at home on 7th July 2019.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 21st August 2019 in
St. Luke's Church, Shireoaks at 1.30pm followed by cremation in Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to
Local Paramedics and Barnardo's
gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019