Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00
Barnby Moor Crematorium
Michael Hill

Michael Hill Notice
Hill Michael John
'Mick' Aged 73 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2019 and
will be greatly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at 11:00am on Wednesday
25th September 2019 at
Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation for Rotherham Hospice will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
