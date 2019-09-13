|
|
|
ATKINSON Michael David Michael's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £382.88 for Anne Daniels Centre, Worksop and Ward A4, Bassetlaw Hospital.
We would paticularly like to thank Jeanette Hercun for her comforting words and service and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019