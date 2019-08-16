|
|
|
ATKINSON Michael David Aged 69 years of Carlton In Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick followed by a committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however anyone wishing to make a donation to the Ann Daniels Centre or Ward A4 at Bassetlaw Hospital will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019