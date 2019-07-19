|
Lowther Maureen Aged 81 years, of Worksop.
A special Mum and Nan, passed away peacefully on
5th July 2019 and will be greatly
missed by all her loving family.
Her funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton. Immediate family flowers
only please, however, anyone
wishing to make a donation to
Cancer Research will
be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 19, 2019