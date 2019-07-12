|
Wotherspoon Ashurst Mary
née Peach Aged 60 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
19th June 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and
friends. Funeral service to take place at 1:30pm on Monday 15th July 2019 at Priory Church, Worksop followed by interment in Hannah Park Cemetery. Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation to towards a headstone will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 12, 2019