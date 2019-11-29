|
|
|
SIMONS (née Sanders)
Mary Elizabeth Passed away 24th November surrounded by her daughters at Jubilee Court, aged 92 years,
of Worksop.
A much loved Mum and Grandma
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 9th December 2019 in Babworth Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please with donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019