Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00
Babworth Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Oaks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Oaks

Notice Condolences

Mary Oaks Notice
Oaks Mary Marcelle Aged 96 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and
friends. Her funeral service will take place at 12 noon on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Babworth Crematorium for her family and close friends.
A memorial service will be arranged for a later date.
Family flowers only please however anyone wishing to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice will be gratefully received.

Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.