Oaks Mary Marcelle Aged 96 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and
friends. Her funeral service will take place at 12 noon on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Babworth Crematorium for her family and close friends.
A memorial service will be arranged for a later date.
Family flowers only please however anyone wishing to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019