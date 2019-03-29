|
|
|
Greaves Betty May Aged 90 years,
formerly of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2019 and will
be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10:40am on Monday 8th April 2019
at Rosehill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing
to make a donation for
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street,
Worksop. Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
