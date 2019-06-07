|
Pears Marjorie Aged 92 years, passed away
peacefully, surrounded by her family
on 30th May 2019.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 17th June 2019 in
Babworth Crematorium at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, with donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice gratefully received.
Family would like to extend sincere thanks to Gateford Hill for their excellent care of Marjorie.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
