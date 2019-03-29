|
|
|
A service at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Creswell, preceded burial at Retford Road Cemetery, Worksop, of Mrs Margaret Popple, aged 81, formerly of Shakespeare Avenue, Worksop.
Born in Creswell, Margaret worked at Worksop Laundry until her retirement.
Her interests included reading, gardening and playing bingo.
Margaret, who passed away at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Creswell, on March 1, 2019, was predeceased by her husband Frederick and leaves daughter Carol Lloyd, grandson Jonathan Lloyd and great-granddaughter Robyn Lloyd.
Mourners were Mrs C. Lloyd; Mr J. Lloyd (rep Miss R. Lloyd), Mrs A. Lynon, Mrs T. Smith, Mr and Mrs J. Vardy, Mr S. Vardy; Mr M. Vardy (rep L. Vardy), Mr G. Holmes; Miss A. Vardy (rep Mr A. Vardy), Miss J. Vardy; Mrs J. Orange (rep Mr A. Orange); Mr P. Orange (rep Mrs A. Orange), Mrs E. Hanson, Mr and Mrs Foster, Mr and Mrs T. Vardy; Mrs J. Stanniland (rep Mrs L. Hallam), Mr R. Cobham, Miss S. Cobham, Mr J. Vardy, Mr C. and Mrs A. Turner, Mr and Mrs M. Popple, Mr T. Linden, Mr A. Smith, Mr and Mrs P. Vardy, Mr and Mrs G. Vardy, Mrs K. Ainsley, Miss B. Vardy, Mr G. Vardy, Mr and Mrs V. Wood, Miss M. Vardy, Mr and Mrs E. Pickering, Mr G. Lomas, Miss J. Beeston; Mrs M. Beeston (rep family).
The service was conducted by the Reverend David Hull and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More