|
|
|
POPPLE Margaret Margaret's family would like to say thank you to all family and friends for messages of sympathy and cards. Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £128.90. This will be shared between Alzheimer's Society and Autumn Grange Nursing Home.
We would also like to thank Autumn Grange Staff for looking after Margaret, Rev. David Hull for the lovely service and Dolby's Funeral Services for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More