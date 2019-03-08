|
|
|
Popple Margaret Aged 81 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 1st March 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 19th March 2019
at St Mary Magdalene Church, Creswell followed by interment in Retford Road Cemetery, Worksop.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Alzheimer's charities and Autumn Grange Care Home will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
