Mrs Margaret Ann Betteridge of Worksop, passed away on February 3, 2019, aged 68.
Margaret was a retired teacher.
A service was held at St John's Church, Worksop, followed by a burial at Hannah Park Cemetery.
The generous donations raised will go to hospital staff who cared for Margaret at Ward C1 at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital and Ward 3 at Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital.
Attendees at the funeral were: Miss Lucy Betteridge; Miss Louise Betteridge (rep Fern, Max and Mia), Mrs Sharon Marshall, Mr Micheal Marshall, Mr M. Burden: Mr M. Thompson, (rep Linda and Andy), Mr and Mrs M. Kerry, Miss L. Kerry, Ms W. Outram, Mr J,and Mrs Y. Cain, Miss H. Cain, Mr and Mrs A. Boucher, Mr and Mrs M.Burden, S. Allison; Mrs M. Norman (rep Ian, Peter, Sue and Elizabeth), Mr and Mrs I. Norman, Mr R. Pinder, Mr and Mrs D. Swan, Mrs C. Green, Mrs L. Ashwell, Mrs S. Coupe, Mr and Mrs J. Aveyard, Mrs S. Aveyard, V. White-Middleton, A. Middleton; Mrs P. Berry (rep Lucy and Craig), Miss N Berry; Mrs K May (rep Matt); Mrs L. Baxendale (rep Family), Mr and Mrs T. Pressley; Mrs R. Guest (rep Mr J Guest), Mr and Mrs A. Guest, Mrs M. Baxendale; Mr and Mrs K. Morris (rep Kieron and Owen), D. Wraight; Mrs T. Lewis (rep A&E Bassetlaw Hospital); Mrs E Adcock (rep Mark), L. Pratt, S. Belk, K. Firth, Mr M. Walton, R. Thompson, M. Clarke; K. McGough (rep C. Wood); A. Brumpton (rep Mangham, Holmes and Families), Mrs L. Hayes-Wormall; Miss M. Frost (rep Mrs P Woodward), Miss Z. Brady, Mrs E. Bloodworth, Mrs K. Hulme, Mrs G. Cannon, Miss R. Mannino, Miss L. Mannino, Sir P. Edwards, Lady C. Edwards, Mr and Mrs C. Bingham, Mr and Mrs L. Morton, Mr J. Hair, Mr R. Goodall,C. Hoyle, L. Houldin, S. Sables, Mr and Mrs P. Pressood, Mr And Mrs K. Taylor, Mr and Mrs G. Duckmanton, Mrs J. Hancock; Mrs J. Oliver, (rep Hooton Pagnall Hall); Ms J. Rawson (rep J. Robson), Mrs J. Gore, Miss S. Gore; Mrs S. Stevenson, (rep W. Stevenson), Mrs S. Burton, Miss B. Cole; Mrs M. Cookson (rep Ward C1 Bassetlaw Hospital), Miss K.Allen, Miss R .Gladwin; Mrs J. Barton (rep Ward C1 Bassetlaw Hospital); Mrs G. D'Agostina (rep Dave); Mrs J. Moll (rep Neil, Richard and Stephanie), Mr I. Young, Miss H. Newton, Mr T. Mynott, Miss C. Flint, Mrs M. Flint, Mrs C. Simons, Mrs L. Chambers, Mr A Maggio.
Arrangements were by Clive Hopkinson Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
