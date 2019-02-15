Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:30
St John's Church
Worksop
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hannah Park Cemetery
Margaret Betteridge Notice
Betteridge Margaret Ann Of Worksop, passed away on
3rd February 2019, aged 68 years.
The funeral will take place at
St John's Church, Worksop on
21st February at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Hannah Park Cemetery.
The family welcome all to attend wearing a colour of their choice.
Flowers or donations gratefully received. Donations will go to; Ward C1, Bassetlaw Hospital and Ward 3, Weston Park Hospital.
For all further enquiries, please contact:
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
