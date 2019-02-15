|
|
|
Betteridge Margaret Ann Of Worksop, passed away on
3rd February 2019, aged 68 years.
The funeral will take place at
St John's Church, Worksop on
21st February at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Hannah Park Cemetery.
The family welcome all to attend wearing a colour of their choice.
Flowers or donations gratefully received. Donations will go to; Ward C1, Bassetlaw Hospital and Ward 3, Weston Park Hospital.
For all further enquiries, please contact:
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More