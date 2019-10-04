Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:00
Babworth Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynis Bownes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynis Bownes

Notice Condolences

Lynis Bownes Notice
Bownes Lynis Aged 70 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd September 2019 and
will be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
No floral tributes thank you,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation for Cancer Research
or the Mayflower Sanctuary
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.