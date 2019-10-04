|
|
|
Bownes Lynis Aged 70 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd September 2019 and
will be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
No floral tributes thank you,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation for Cancer Research
or the Mayflower Sanctuary
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019