|
|
|
Harland Lita Aged 62 years of Worksop.
A special Partner, Mum and Nanny, passed away peacefully on 12th November 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1pm, on Thursday 28th November 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation to the Intensive Care Unit at
Bassetlaw Hospital will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019