|
|
|
Millar Dr Lenox Jardine Passed away on
Monday, 7th of October
aged 71, whilst in the care of
Bassetlaw District Hospital.
Lenox was a dedicated husband,
father and grandfather who spent most of his working life caring for his patients as a GP at
Newgate Medical Practice.
He will be sorely missed
by all those who knew him.
There will be a commemoration service on Tuesday, 29th of October at 12.30pm in St.Anne's Church, Worksop.
The family ask not to send flowers,
but that any donations should be made to either Barnardos, Scottish Mountain Rescue or Cancer Research UK.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019