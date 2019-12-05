|
Jobson Kieran Stephen Michael 'Jobby' Aged 26, of Worksop.
It is with deepest regret we announce the untimely passing of Kieran on
the 21st November 2019.
A loving Dad, Son, Brother & Uncle
who will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at
12 noon on Friday 13th December 2019, at St Annes Church, Worksop,
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation towards a Trust Fund for Cohen
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
