Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
14:30
Brimington Crematorium
Carte Kevin John Aged 64 years of Clowne
Passed away peacefully
on 3rd September 2019
and will be greatly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at Brimington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation to
AMMF Cholangiocarcinoma Charity will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
