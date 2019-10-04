Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Robinson

Notice Condolences A service at St Luke's Church, Langold, was followed by the committal at Babworth Crematorium of Mr Kenneth (Ken) Robinson, aged 72, of Oldcotes, Worksop,

Born in Styrrup and a resident of Oldcotes for 52 years, Ken was a farm labourer for 44 years, retiring in 2006 due to ill health.

He enjoyed clay pigeon shooting, gardening, holidays and spending time with his family.

Ken, who passed away at home on August 28, 2019, leaves his wife Dorothy (Dot) Robinson, daughters Julie Coalwood and Deborah Whitmore, and grandchildren Ella Coalwood and Oliver Whitmore.

Floral tributes were from immediate family and donations raised were for Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.

