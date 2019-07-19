A Service at St John's Church, Carlton-in-Lindrick, preceded the cremation at Babworth of Mrs Kathleen Blades, aged 89, of Rotherham Baulk, Carlton. She sadly passed away at home on June 23, 2019.

Born on Water Lane, Old Carlton, in 1930, Kathleen was educated locally, then at Retford Grammar School. She remained a resident of Carlton-in-Lindrick throughout her entire life.

Kathleen trained as a primary school teacher at Eaton Hall, near Retford, and then Ordsall, before teaching at Bircotes, Stanley Street in Worksop, and for most of her career at Langold Dyscarr Primary School.

She was devoted to Gordon, her husband of 67 years, and was a loving mum to daughters Lisa and Sara.

In the 1960s, Kathleen and Gordon owned the General Store on Doncaster Road, near the Riddell Arms pub.

Mourners in attendance were Gordon, Lisa and Sara; Mr and Mrs J. Day, Hannah and Matthew with Caroline, M. Blades; Aaron, George and Tyler Burton with Norah and Lilly, Mr and Mrs N. Mather, Mr C. Mather with Kasia and Norman Jr, Mr and Mrs D. Smith; Mr and Mrs G. Harris; Megan, Martha, Emily and Liam; Mr M. Burton, Mr P. Dickinson; Mr M.D. Abdul Mannan (representing Margaret, Ken, Adam and Catherine), Mrs I. Ayre, Mrs J. Beaton; Mrs D. Malbon (representing Denise and Derrick); Mr D. Blades (representing K. Blades); Mrs E. Ward (representing Col and Joey), Ms S. Crompton.

Arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services. Published in Worksop Guardian on July 19, 2019